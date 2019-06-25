BidaskClub Downgrades Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DSKE. ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Daseke in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $253.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Daseke has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.96 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Daseke will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Daseke by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Daseke by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.