BidaskClub Downgrades Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

IBCP opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 152,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 185,679 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

