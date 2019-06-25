BidaskClub Downgrades Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VICR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Vicor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73. Vicor has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $180,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,641.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Allen Henderson sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $69,914.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,886 shares of company stock worth $433,014. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vicor by 1,714.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

