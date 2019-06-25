BidaskClub Lowers Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of CCOI opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.57. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.21 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.95%.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,439. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $2,116,309. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 296.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 156.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

