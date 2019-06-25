Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 802.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. 7,326,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,970. The stock has a market cap of $503.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 188,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

