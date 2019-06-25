Brokerages Expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.32. Capri reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Capri had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $54.00 price objective on Capri and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $399,156.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol bought 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,030,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $9,998,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $19,779,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $12,820,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $43,256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $41,733,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. Capri has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.12.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.