Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.06. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.05 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 22,242.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,671. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

