Brokerages Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Target Price at $31.16

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.16 ($36.23).

Several brokerages recently commented on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

ETR DLG traded down €1.05 ($1.22) on Tuesday, hitting €32.43 ($37.71). The company had a trading volume of 417,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €12.44 ($14.47) and a 12-month high of €35.37 ($41.13).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.