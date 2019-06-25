Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target at $53.90

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,038. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $163,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Randich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,571 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 107,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 37,803 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

