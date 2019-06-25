Brokerages Set Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) Price Target at $47.33

Shares of Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNHY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $465,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $113,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,179,141. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNHY traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,500. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.87. Sun Hydraulics has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $146.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Hydraulics will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of soolutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

