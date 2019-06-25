Canterbury Park Holding Corp (CPHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

CPHC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. 953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.67. Canterbury Park has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Dale H. Schenian bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $40,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

