Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) & BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Financial Analysis

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) and BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of BioSpecifics Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of BioSpecifics Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and BioSpecifics Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -169.87% -115.68% BioSpecifics Technologies 59.99% 21.08% 20.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and BioSpecifics Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$13.24 million ($4.66) -0.47 BioSpecifics Technologies $32.96 million 12.73 $20.05 million $2.73 21.10

BioSpecifics Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectar Biosciences. Cellectar Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioSpecifics Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSpecifics Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cellectar Biosciences and BioSpecifics Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. BioSpecifics Technologies has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.57%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies beats Cellectar Biosciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is targeted to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative PDC programs with Pierre Fabre to develop CLR 1800 Series; Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop CLR 2100 and 2200 Series; and Orano Med to develop novel PDCs. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, plantar fibromatosis, and human lipoma, as well as uterine fibroids. In addition, the company engages in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

