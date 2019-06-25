Charter Hall Group (CHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of CHC opened at A$11.40 ($8.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$10.68. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of A$6.41 ($4.55) and a 1-year high of A$11.59 ($8.22). The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

In other news, insider David Harrison sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.99 ($7.09), for a total transaction of A$5,995,200.00 ($4,251,914.89).

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.