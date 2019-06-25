Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on the stock.

CINE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price (up from GBX 350 ($4.57)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 385.67 ($5.04).

Shares of LON:CINE opened at GBX 254.40 ($3.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246.20 ($3.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 294.88.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Israel Greidinger sold 121,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total value of £368,343.36 ($481,305.84). Also, insider Scott Rosenblum acquired 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £48,718.80 ($63,659.74).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

