Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($58.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Investec cut Rio Tinto to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,824 ($63.03) to GBX 4,801 ($62.73) in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,428.47 ($57.87).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,751 ($62.08) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,610.41. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,904 ($64.08).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,510 ($58.93), for a total transaction of £180,896.10 ($236,372.79).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

