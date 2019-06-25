Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $51.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,439. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $2,116,309 over the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 29.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 296.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 156.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.67. 178,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,605. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $61.43.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.21 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.95%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

