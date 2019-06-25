Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Macquarie raised Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.23 to $17.37 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Commercial Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.10.

CMC opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $22.90.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.92%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 304,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 111,958 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $14,461,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 551.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

