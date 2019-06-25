Comparing Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) & Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Apollo Global Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -6.98% 288.89% 3.55% Apollo Global Management 19.45% 30.53% 9.85%

Risk & Volatility

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays out 126.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Global Management pays out -876.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Apollo Global Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group $507.22 million 2.20 -$24.28 million $1.17 19.12 Apollo Global Management $1.09 billion 6.11 -$10.38 million ($0.21) -158.67

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group. Apollo Global Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Apollo Global Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apollo Global Management 0 1 5 1 3.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.11%. Apollo Global Management has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is more favorable than Apollo Global Management.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its alternative investments include investment in private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1.5 billion. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $200 million to $2.5 billion. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, LLC was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in New York City; Bethesda, Maryland; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; Purchase, New York; Houston, Texas; London, United Kingdom; Frankfurt, Germany; Central, Hong Kong; Singapore; and Luxembourg.

