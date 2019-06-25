Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNAT. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 761.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 221,044 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 638,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 99,282 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNAT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 9,063,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.98. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 57.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.