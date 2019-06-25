Contrasting ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) & Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) and Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Risk (George) Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. ADVA Optical Networking does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ADVA Optical Networking and Risk (George) Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADVA Optical Networking 0 0 0 0 N/A Risk (George) Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and Risk (George) Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADVA Optical Networking $592.87 million 0.65 $11.43 million $0.23 33.48 Risk (George) Industries $11.93 million 3.49 $2.55 million N/A N/A

ADVA Optical Networking has higher revenue and earnings than Risk (George) Industries.

Profitability

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and Risk (George) Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADVA Optical Networking 2.60% 5.45% 2.69% Risk (George) Industries 22.13% 8.15% 7.51%

Volatility and Risk

ADVA Optical Networking has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Risk (George) Industries has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Risk (George) Industries beats ADVA Optical Networking on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services. The company also provides disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble connectors; timing and synchronization products; network infrastructure assurance products; and automated network management products, such as ensemble optical and sync director, and FSP network manager, as well as a Pro-Vision orchestration and service management platform. In addition, it provides professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Risk (George) Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches. The company's products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. George Risk Industries, Inc. sells its products to security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards of proprietary design worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Kimball, Nebraska.

