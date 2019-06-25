Credit Suisse Group Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $122.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.24.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $113.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 5,110 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $533,637.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 11,470 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $1,267,664.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,394,164 shares in the company, valued at $264,603,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,983 shares of company stock worth $8,056,645. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,134 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,758,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,330,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 245,852 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.