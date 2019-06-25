DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

DCP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. 633,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.23.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

