Enel’s (ENEL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €5.98 ($6.95).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.