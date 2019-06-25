EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue Jun 19 Dividend of $0.38

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a jun 19 dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.2%.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.33.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPR Properties news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $77,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,371.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Newman, Jr. sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $40,216.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $180,658.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $851,977. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

