Essentra’s (ESNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Numis Securities raised Essentra to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Essentra to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essentra has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 478.33 ($6.25).

ESNT opened at GBX 422.40 ($5.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Essentra has a 52 week low of GBX 324.80 ($4.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 517 ($6.76). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 408.08.

In other Essentra news, insider Jon Green sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £4,948.70 ($6,466.35). Also, insider Paul Forman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £78,600 ($102,704.82).

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

