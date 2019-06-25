EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of EXPGY stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 105,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,712. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.77%.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

