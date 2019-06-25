Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

FMNB opened at $13.91 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 509.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

