First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Data from $25.64 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

First Data stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 228,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,638. First Data has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. First Data had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Data will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $2,978,108.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,715.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Data by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in First Data by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Data by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in First Data by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in First Data in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

