FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $305.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $265.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.29.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $279.19 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $283.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.92.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.10. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.