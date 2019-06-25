Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.17.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $80.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,993.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,865 shares of company stock worth $8,767,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $19,815,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

