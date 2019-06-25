Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Frontdoor to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FTDR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.47 per share, with a total value of $269,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $198,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

