GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GNC in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GNC in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GNC by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GNC by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GNC by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in GNC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GNC by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

GNC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 41,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,815. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59. GNC has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $120.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). GNC had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. GNC’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GNC will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

