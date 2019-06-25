Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd (GOZ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12 on August 30th

Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd (ASX:GOZ) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

ASX GOZ traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$4.28 ($3.04). 1,281,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.28. Growthpoint Properties Australia has a 52-week low of A$3.44 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of A$4.40 ($3.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61.

About Growthpoint Properties Australia

Growthpoint Properties Australia is a publicly traded ASX listed A-REIT (ASX Code: GOZ) that specialises in the ownership and management of quality investment property. Growthpoint owns interests in a diversified portfolio of 59 office and industrial properties throughout Australia valued at approximately $3.9 billion and has an investment mandate to invest in office, industrial and retail property sectors.

