Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HALL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 188,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

