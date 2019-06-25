Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.30. 2,326,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,704. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $73,602.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,331,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,860,000 after buying an additional 6,264,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,230,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,463,000 after buying an additional 3,367,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $54,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after buying an additional 762,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,949,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,761,000 after buying an additional 429,922 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.