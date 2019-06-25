Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $23.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

HARP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,666,000. Finally, MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,796,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

HARP traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 38,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,666. The company has a market cap of $313.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

