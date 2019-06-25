Head-To-Head Review: MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX)

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get MediciNova alerts:

This table compares MediciNova and Pernix Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova N/A -19.95% -19.00% Pernix Therapeutics -59.70% N/A -37.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MediciNova and Pernix Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pernix Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediciNova presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.30%. Given MediciNova’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MediciNova is more favorable than Pernix Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of MediciNova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Pernix Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of MediciNova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Pernix Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernix Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MediciNova and Pernix Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova N/A N/A -$14.67 million ($0.36) -26.19 Pernix Therapeutics $146.07 million 0.02 -$77.14 million N/A N/A

MediciNova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pernix Therapeutics.

Summary

MediciNova beats Pernix Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective ß2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Pernix Therapeutics

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs primarily for the United States market. It targets underserved therapeutic areas, such as central nervous system (CNS), including pain, neurology, and psychiatry. The company's products comprise Zohydro ER with BeadTek, an opioid agonist indicated for the management of pain; Silenor, a non-narcotic, non-scheduled, and non-addictive prescription sleep aid for the treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulty with sleep maintenance; and Treximet, a fixed dose combination product indicated for the treatment of acute migraine. Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its non-core products, including generics through its wholly owned subsidiaries; and markets its non-promoted products through distributors and trade partners. It serves drug wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, retail drug stores, mass merchandisers, and grocery store pharmacies. Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.