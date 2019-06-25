Head to Head Survey: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) vs. Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcella Health 0 0 4 0 3.00

Axcella Health has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.55%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $6.62 million 2.86 -$9.02 million ($0.79) -1.77 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$36.07 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -168.23% -311.18% -104.15% Axcella Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Axcella Health beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc.

