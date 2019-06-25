Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) vs. Zynga (OTCMKTS:ZNGA) Head to Head Analysis

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Her Imports and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynga 1 2 11 0 2.71

Zynga has a consensus price target of $6.52, indicating a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Zynga’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynga is more favorable than Her Imports.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports -61.67% -80.09% -71.40% Zynga -12.34% -7.09% -5.27%

Risk and Volatility

Her Imports has a beta of -8.75, indicating that its share price is 975% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Zynga shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Her Imports and Zynga’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $12.14 million 0.12 -$7.48 million N/A N/A Zynga $907.21 million 6.18 $15.46 million $0.02 299.50

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Summary

Zynga beats Her Imports on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

