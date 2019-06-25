ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICFI. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.80.

ICFI opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $82.25.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $341.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.54 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,244 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $91,583.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,338 shares in the company, valued at $17,104,723.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,372 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $99,483.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,747,344.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 343.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in ICF International by 308.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ICF International by 166.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in ICF International by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

