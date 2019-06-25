Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.63.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $148.37 on Friday. Icon has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.60.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Icon had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Icon will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Icon by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

