International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 508 ($6.64) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.43) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 672.31 ($8.78).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 452 ($5.91) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 475.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.82. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 727 ($9.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74.

In related news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total value of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

