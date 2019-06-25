Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $579.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to an “overweight” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $611.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $586,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.26, for a total transaction of $1,085,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,599.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,621 shares of company stock worth $13,828,454. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,111,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,679,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,809,000 after purchasing an additional 729,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,988,358,000 after purchasing an additional 569,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,884,429,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.87. 18,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,883. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.27 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

