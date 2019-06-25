Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.38 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.65.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $157.43 on Friday. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $172,925.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,273 shares of company stock worth $20,934,730. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Iqvia by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 45,554 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Iqvia by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

