Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

“Valuation We employ a rNPV model, shown below, to value ITRM at $17 per share. We estimate the current risk- adjusted per-share value of sulopenem across its three indications: (1) $6.44 for cUTI (68% POS; $244M peak revenues in 2035); (2) $5.31 for uUTI (65% POS; $179M peak sales in 2035); and (3) $5.46 for cIAI (68% POS; $153M peak sales in 2035).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Iterum Therapeutics to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

ITRM stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Iterum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,956.64% and a negative return on equity of 83.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

