J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given J Alexanders an industry rank of 81 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 580.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J Alexanders during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 1,999.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J Alexanders during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J Alexanders during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAX stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,558. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.75. J Alexanders has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.73 million during the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.55%. Research analysts anticipate that J Alexanders will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

