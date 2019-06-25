Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on JAGX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of JAGX opened at $4.56 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.29) by $0.70. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 372.84% and a negative net margin of 667.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.