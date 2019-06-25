JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JBSAY. ValuEngine upgraded JBS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JBS S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get JBS S A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBSAY opened at $11.34 on Friday. JBS S A/S has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.01%.

About JBS S A/S

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for JBS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.