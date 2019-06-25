LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.05 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In related news, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $61,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mays Davenport sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $63,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $181,209. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTXB stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 621,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $91.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

