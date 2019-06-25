Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) versus Grupo Televisa SAB (OTCMKTS:TV) Head to Head Review

Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) and Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Liberty Media Formula One Series B does not pay a dividend. Grupo Televisa SAB pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Media Formula One Series B and Grupo Televisa SAB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Formula One Series B $1.83 billion 4.55 $531.00 million N/A N/A Grupo Televisa SAB $5.27 billion 0.95 $313.09 million $0.54 16.04

Liberty Media Formula One Series B has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Televisa SAB.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Media Formula One Series B has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Televisa SAB has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Formula One Series B and Grupo Televisa SAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Formula One Series B -14.34% -1.25% -0.66% Grupo Televisa SAB 5.79% 5.60% 1.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Grupo Televisa SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty Media Formula One Series B and Grupo Televisa SAB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Televisa SAB 0 3 7 0 2.70

Grupo Televisa SAB has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 110.16%. Given Grupo Televisa SAB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Televisa SAB is more favorable than Liberty Media Formula One Series B.

Summary

Grupo Televisa SAB beats Liberty Media Formula One Series B on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series B

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States. It also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

